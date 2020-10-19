You have permission to edit this article.
VAFB welcomes FGO USSF inductees

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE -- Base members attend the United States Space Force Field Grade Officer Induction Ceremony Oct. 16 at Vandenberg Air Force Base. This ceremony marked yet another significant milestone in the development of the USSF, since its creation on Dec. 20, 2019, officially commissioning the newest FGOs into the Space Force. Many Air Force personnel in space-related career fields have been transferring into the USSF to become Space Force service members since Sept. 1, 2020. However, this is the first ceremony at Vandenberg AFB where FGOs officially transitioned to the new branch of service.

