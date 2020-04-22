VAFB volunteers sew needed coronavirus masks

Volunteers from across Vandenberg Air Force Base teamed up to sew needed masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of April 6, 2020, all base members were required to wear masks, so the volunteers began mass producing the fabric protective face coverings at the Training Device Design and Engineering Center to help with a shortage.

Members of the group plan to donate approximately 1,500 masks to members across Vandenberg AFB and roughly 150 masks to the local hospital.

