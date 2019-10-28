Vandenberg Air Force Base has been chosen as the newest location for the Department of Defense STARBASE program, making it one of 68 locations to host the program, and the third in California.
The DoD STARBASE program is a science, technology, engineering and math-based outreach initiative focused on elementary students, primarily fifth graders, and is designed to motivate children to explore STEM as they continue their education.
STARBASE Vandenberg is expected to open its doors to Lompoc Unified School District students by the summer of 2020. At that time, the program will benefit approximately 800 students from across the district.
“The STARBASE program aligns seamlessly with Vandenberg’s mission priority, to innovate for the future,” said Kevin Kaysing, 30th Mission Support Group deputy director. “STARBASE Vandenberg will initially be designed to serve the LUSD fifth grade student population due to their proximity to Vandenberg, but we are developing plans to expand beyond the school district as the program progresses.”
The DoD STARBASE program aims to support DoD STEM goals, by serving as a foundational awareness and workforce development program to improve learning experience and desire to pursue careers in STEM.
“Vandenberg offers a unique STARBASE experience through the personnel who perform the space and missile mission here,” said Kaysing. “We are excited to bring this elite DoD program to Vandenberg and provide our community with a premier STEM curriculum.”
For more information, visit the DoD STARBASE website at https://dodstarbase.org/.