VAFB 'Space Cowboys' remain mission ready

Vandenberg Air Force Base’s Airmen have been breaking down boundaries since the base’s first launch in 1958 and continue that charge no matter the circumstances.

The 2nd Space Launch Squadron is home to the Space Force’s only hands-on space lift mission in support of the Minotaur launch vehicle. The Airmen who support this vital mission have been dubbed "Space Cowboys."

“The Space Cowboys support unique missions,” said Tech. Sgt. Joseph LeCureux, 2nd SLS NCO in charge of space launch maintenance. “We have the capability to launch from four different locations across the U.S., which provides launch orbit flexibility to payload customers.”

According to LeCureux, the Airmen assigned to the 2nd SLS can launch a Minotaur rocket from launch complexes at different locations across the U.S. to include, Vandenberg AFB, Kodiak Launch Complex in Ala., Wallops Flight Facility in Va., and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Fla.

The team supports launch missions across the U.S. with coordination and management uniquely at Vandenberg AFB.