VAFB 'never forgets' those lost on 9/11/01

WASHINGTON, (AFNS) -- Beginning Sept. 1 and continuing throughout the fall, more than 2,400 active-duty Airmen in space operations (13S) and s…
VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE -- On Sept. 1 at the Base Flag Pole in front of the Headquarters’ Building, 21 officers and enlisted members at Vand…
AL UDEID AIR BASE, Qatar -- While a sunset would usually have signaled the end of just another day at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, for 20 militar…
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. -- The Department of the Air Force, in partnership with U.S. Northern Command and U.S. Space Command, held a second, m…
The bid to bring the command to VAFB was formally submitted Wednesday to the Air Force. It was supported by REACH, an economic impact organization that focuses on the Central Coast, as well as several elected officials, including Gov. Gavin Newsom; Sen. Kamala Harris, who is also the Democratic nominee for vice president; Sen. Dianne Feinstein; Congressman Salud Carbajal; and Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham.
The launch of the Air Force Global Strike Command ICBM, which is a component of the United States’ nuclear weapons system, is scheduled for a window between 12:01 and 6:01 a.m. The test was announced Tuesday morning by the 30th Space Wing.
