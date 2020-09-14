VAFB 'never forgets' those lost on 9/11/01

The bid to bring the command to VAFB was formally submitted Wednesday to the Air Force. It was supported by REACH, an economic impact organization that focuses on the Central Coast, as well as several elected officials, including Gov. Gavin Newsom; Sen. Kamala Harris, who is also the Democratic nominee for vice president; Sen. Dianne Feinstein; Congressman Salud Carbajal; and Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham.