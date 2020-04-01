VAFB mission goes on; one meal at a time

In the face of a global pandemic, the stress of COVID-19 has not stopped the mission at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Units from across the installation continue to provide support in order to take care of the well-being of Airmen and their families to ensure essential operations remain unaffected.

To help provide that support, the 30th Force Support Squadron and the Defense Commissary Agency team have been at the forefront of maintaining mission readiness for the base by providing healthy meals and services.

To assist the community, the Pacific Coast Club Meals-To-Go program has expanded its existing service from one day per week to three in order to help families with additional meal options. Pick-up is now available on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

To receive a meal-to-go, members must place an order by 12 p.m. on the same day as they plan to pick it up by contacting the PCC at 805-606-3330. A staff member will then deliver the meal to the member’s vehicle at the PCC main door. Pick-up is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

According to Madysyn Coleman, 30th FSS PCC barista, to ensure health and safety protection measures are taken, all meals at the PCC are to-go, staff members sanitize all objects and surfaces in the dining room, and door handles are cleaned every hour to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

