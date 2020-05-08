VAFB honors military children, high school seniors’ sacrifice during COVID-19

Cabrillo High School senior Nathaniel Colgan said, “I made peace with COVID-19 restrictions as my new normal, accepting the things that I cannot change, and did my best with the things I have.”

He added, “I found it very helpful being creative and keeping myself busy with having a daily routine: exercising, playing my guitar, socializing with my friends online, attending virtual classes, spending time with my family, doing my homework, and assisting my mother with editing her videos while she is trying to lift up the spirits of the people on base while they telework.”

For his next chapter, Colgan plans to study computer engineering at University of California, Santa Cruz with goals of continuing his family’s legacy of service by eventually commissioning as a cyber officer.

When asked how the health protection response has impacted his lifestyle, Cabrillo High School senior Josh Wulfestieg said, “I have become nocturnal, sleeping during the day to avoid going outside, and then at night playing video games, watching movies and videos, and sometimes even doing a little bit of homework.”

Wulfestieg still is considering his options for school following high school, “assuming we return to in-person classes.”