The only thing that could make the holidays merrier is having someone else pick up the tab. For the sixth year in a row, that’s just what the Exchange Credit Program is doing.
Five lucky grand-prize winners will have their entire MILITARY STAR® card balance paid in full as part of the Your Holiday Bill Is on Us sweepstakes. (Winners whose balances do not meet the minimum prize of $2,500 will receive a statement credit for the difference.) Ten more shoppers will receive $1,000 statement credits, and 25 winners will receive $500 statement credits.
From Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, Vandenberg shoppers will automatically be entered into the sweepstakes every time they use their MILITARY STAR card. The more shoppers use their MILITARY STAR card, the more chances they have to win.
“The Exchange is where heroes shop, and our heroes make so many sacrifices for their country,” said General Manager Ladda Thomas. “Our holiday wish is that members of the Vandenberg community are among the sweepstakes winners.”
Airmen, retirees and their families can use their MILITARY STAR card at Vandenberg Exchange locations and the commissary, as well as online.
MILITARY STAR has paid nearly $200,000 in holiday bills since the sweepstakes began in 2014.
Winners will be announced on or about Jan. 30. No purchase is necessary to win. For official rules and alternate method of entry, visit MyECP.com/CustomerAds/Page/Exchange