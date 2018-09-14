It was 71 years ago that the United States Air Force became an independent military branch, and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is marking the birthday with one-day discounts and savings at all its locations.
Airmen and military families can:
• Save 10 cents on every gallon of gas with their MILITARY STAR® card at Exchange fuel locations.
• Save 15 percent at Exchange restaurants with their MILITARY STAR card.
• Save $10 on a purchase of $25 or more from any Exchange mall vendor with MILITARY STAR. The coupon required for this offer can be found in the Exchange sales flier or at the customer service desk.
• Save 10 percent on Air Force gifts and collectibles, or save 20 percent with MILITARY STAR.
“We’re privileged to serve our Warfighters in the Air Force every day at the Exchange,” said
General Manger, Ladda Marx. “But this is a special opportunity for us to celebrate our Airmen and their families and let them know how grateful we are to them.”
Airmen and military shoppers can visit the Vandenberg Exchange for more details on these offers.