VAFB All Call addresses future of space

Mastalir and Hogan stressed the importance of keeping base members and the local community informed and reiterated that they want to be as transparent as possible during these transitions.

“Everyone at Vandenberg – our Airmen, civilians, contractors and mission partners – are vital to our mission,” said Hogan. “We’re the 30th Space Wing, we launch and test above the rest.”

With the addition of the sixth branch, there will be subsequent changes at Vandenberg AFB. Planning is already underway for a renaming ceremony to take place in the near future, when the installation will become Vandenberg Space Force Base. However, the 30th SW’s mission to assure access to space will not change.

“One of the reasons the U.S. Space Force is so important to this country is that our adversaries are already building and have already fielded weapons that are designed to attack spacecraft in the space domain,” said Mastalir. “So whether we like it or not, space is now a warfighting domain. The citizens of this country place their trust in us that we’re going to defend the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and that’s the oath that we take.”

