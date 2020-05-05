VAFB AF Connect app revamped

After one year of development and use, the 30th Space Wing has integrated new and valuable modules on their page within the AF Connect mobile application to provide the most up-to-date base information amid COVID-19.
The AF Connect app is a mobile-friendly product where users can access an array of base information. The 30th SW page was originally launched on Feb. 1, 2019.
“Taking care of our people has been our number priority during COVID-19,” said Col. Anthony Mastalir, 30th SW commander. “In order to do that, we must be able to rapidly communicate with Team V, as well as make it simple for everyone to find information. I challenged my team to redefine and revamp our current use of the AF Connect app in order to increase our communication efficiency.”
To help overhaul the app, an AF Connect working group was created, allowing Wing leadership to meet with representatives from the 30th Mission Support Group, 30th Medical Group, 30th Force Support Squadron, 30th SW Public Affairs Office, and 30th SW Chaplain Office to collectively tackle the challenges faced while communicating to mass populations during this unique time.
“We have been navigating increasingly unique communication needs the past couple weeks,” said Robin Ghormley, 30th SW Public Affairs chief. “We want to offer the best, most efficient means of communication, and we truly believe the AF Connect app will help us do that and take care of our people.”
The revamping effort includes a new COVID-19 module, as well as current base operations that have changed over the past month due to various public health recommendations and official directives implemented by Mastalir. The latest version of the 30th SW page is a true one-stop shop for base personnel and the local community.
“I see the app as a central hub for information, a place right at your fingertips where anyone can go, at any time, and get the information they need,” said Mastalir. “My goal throughout our COVID-19 response has been to provide you with the most current information I have, so that we can continue to work together to address this threat and flatten the curve.”
Top features of the app include:
COVID-19 module
Notifications center
Social Media
Updates hours of operation and status of services
Event Photos
“To keep up with the latest breaking news on base, download and activate the push notification in the app,” said Mastalir. “This will keep you and your family informed of the base openings and the upcoming service changes, right away.”
Anyone can access 30th SW information within the app by installing AF Connect from the Apple iTunes App Store or Google Play Store. Once downloaded, select 30th SW as one of your favorites to get started.
