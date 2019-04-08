VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE -- Vandenberg Air Force Base adopted the new Empowering and Equipping Wingmen 2019 program April 3 in support of the Air Force’s evolved direction in violence prevention integration.
The new program is a development of the previous “Green Dot” training. Although the name changed, the primary goal is still to provide mission ready forces driven by dignity, respect and connectedness.
“The new course led by is meant to not only boost the visibility and utility of Airman skills, but also to provide a more efficient way to train,” Charles Anderson, 30th Space Wing Violence Prevention integrator said.
With directives from Air Force leadership and the Department of Defense, Anderson said he tailors these initiatives to best cater to Vandenberg AFB.
“One of my responsibilities is to develop and ensure the execution of these directives,” Anderson said. “As the installation liaison for military and civilian agencies I have to efficiently promote team coordination and collaboration on violence prevention related efforts.”
To sign up for this mandatory annual training, active duty service members and DoD civilians must contact their unit training managers.
TSgt. Catherine Settles, 30th Medical Group primary care flight chief and unit training manager has trained 27 new course instructors on course content this last year.
“My role in the community is to teach and promote active and educated bystanders to strive for zero harm on and off of the installation,” Settles said. “To do so I coordinate when and where the annual refresher trainings will be conducted. I look forward to facilitating prevention training and initiatives while collaborating with other installation stakeholders on base.”
For further information on how to get involved with the program, or to sign up for refresher training contact your UTM.