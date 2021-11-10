SEOUL AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- U.S. Space Force Maj. Gen. DeAnna Burt, Combined Force Space Component Command commander and Space Operations Command vice commander, visited the Republic of Korea Oct. 16 to 22, and helped to further strengthen the ironclad U.S. and ROK alliance.
During her visit, she promoted the importance of strong international partnerships and joining together with the ROK to protect the space domain.
Her first engagement was as the keynote speaker at the 2021 Seoul International Aerospace Symposium.
The international symposium was part of the Seoul ADEX, which reflects on space development around the world, drawing on future space capabilities becoming available through civilian and military cooperation.
“Without international cooperation and partnerships forged by leaders within the enterprise, space would be impossible,” said Burt. “Partnerships are imperative for success.”
She reiterated U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. Jay Raymond’s top priority of “expanding cooperation to enhance prosperity and security” by emphasizing how global prosperity comes along with a multi-lateral cooperation.
“We must establish a collaborative foundation in the way we train as allies,” said Burt.
The ROK is the 10th country to sign the Artemis Accords; a set of principles to guide space exploration cooperating among nations participating in NASA's 21st century lunar exploration plans.
“Space is no longer an area of curiosity, it has now become a key domain for our national security” said Gen. Park In-ho, ROK Air Force chief of staff. “Only rigorous preparation will ensure our survival in the future space environment.”
Recently, the ROK reached significant milestones within its advancement of space, standing up its first space operations squadron and launching its first dedicated military communications satellite.
“These are all incredible feats accomplished in a relatively short period of time,” said Burt. “The U.S. is highly committed to strengthening our partner’s space capabilities.”
Burt continued her peninsula tour with a visit to the ROK Air Force Operations Command at Osan Air Base. She toured the space operations unit with ROKAF members and discussed the strategic location Korea holds and the importance of opportunities that can propel the ROK’s space development.
“Like ancient astronomers charting the course of comets, we can chart a path for people of all nations to pioneer their way to a more prosperous future in space,” said Burt.
She also took the time to answer questions from Guardians and space professionals at an open forum all-call hosted by the Seventh Air Force.
“We have a global responsibility as Guardians now to bolster our own capabilities, and run ahead with new ideas,” said Burt.
Burt highlighted that space threats currently exist, and the time to concentrate on deterring aggression in space is now.
“It is time to elevate to the next level,” said Burt. “The space domain is now our responsibility and we have to be ready with our partners, civilians and commercial entities to protect it all costs.”