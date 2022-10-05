Starlink launch 2020

SpaceX's Falcon 9 is scheduled to launch 53 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base. 

SpaceX has again reset the Starlink mission and is targeting today at 4:10 p.m. for a Falcon 9 launch from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The launch was initially scheduled to go Monday but was scrubbed and reset for an instantaneous backup opportunity on Tuesday and again on Wednesday — "to allow more time for pre-launch checkouts," the aerospace company announced via Twitter.

The two-stage reusable SpaceX rocket will carry a batch of 52 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit to join up with a growing constellation of space-based broadband internet satellites that provide service to more than 1 million customers in almost 40 countries.

