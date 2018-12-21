Try 1 month for 99¢
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Vandenberg Air Force Base at 7:13 a.m., carrying a set of 10 Iridium NEXT satellites into orbit.

Jan. 7-- Falcon 9 carrying Iridium Next 66-75

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch 10 satellites for the Iridium next mobile communications fleet. Launch site is SLC-4E, at 7:53 a.m.

Feb. 18-- Falcon 9 carrying Radarsat Constellation Mission

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the Radarsat Constellation Mission for the Canadian Space Agency and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency. Launch site is SLC-4E, at a time to be determined later.

Late 2019-- Falcon 9 carrying SAOCOM 1B

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the SAOCOM 1B satellite for CONAE, Argentina’s space agency. Launch site is SLC-4E, at a time to be determined later.

