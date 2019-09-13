January-- Falcon 9 carrying SAOCOM 1B
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the SAOCOM 1B satellite for CONAE, Argentina’s space agency. Launch site is SLC-4E, at a time to be determined later.
