SAOCOM 1B satellite

The Argentine National Space Activities Commission (CONAE) together with the National Atomic Energy Commission (CNEA), the GEMA laboratory of the National University of La Plata and the companies VENG and INVAP, are working in Bariloche, in the clean room CEATSA, where they completed the electrical integration of the radar antenna to the SAOCOM 1B satellite service platform and placed the thermal blankets that cover the satellite.

 Contributed photo, CONAE

January-- Falcon 9 carrying SAOCOM 1B

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the SAOCOM 1B satellite for CONAE, Argentina’s space agency. Launch site is SLC-4E, at a time to be determined later.

