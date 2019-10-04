{{featured_button_text}}
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket climbs away from Vandenberg Air Force Base on Jan. 11 carrying a final set of 10 Iridium NEXT communications satellites to orbit. Also aboard the Falcon 9 launch vehicle, the U.S. Air Force completes a set of space radiation sensors: the Responsive Environmental Assessment Commercially Hosted constellation, known as REACH. 

 (Photo courtesy of SpaceX)

February-- Falcon 9 carrying SAOCOM 1B

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the SAOCOM 1B satellite for CONAE, Argentina’s space agency. Launch site is SLC-4E, at a time to be determined later.

