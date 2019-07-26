{{featured_button_text}}
SAOCOM 1B

Argentina's space agency CONAE plans to launch SAOCOM 1B, part of an Earth observation satellite constellation from Vandenberg Air Force Base. The first of two satellites is already orbiting the Earth in a polar orbit.

 Contributed illustration, CONAE

Early 2020-- Falcon 9 carrying SAOCOM 1B

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the SAOCOM 1B satellite for CONAE, Argentina’s space agency. Launch site is SLC-4E, at a time to be determined later.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags