{{featured_button_text}}
SAOCOM 1A

SAOCOM 1A is shown during assembly, before it was launched on October 7, 2018 from Vandenberg Air Force Base. A similar satellite is being prepared for the SAOCOM 1B launch in 2020.

 Contributed photo

February-- Falcon 9 carrying SAOCOM 1B

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the SAOCOM 1B satellite for CONAE, Argentina’s space agency. Launch site is SLC-4E, at a time to be determined later.

0
0
0
0
0