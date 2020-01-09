Upcoming launches at Vandenberg

Sentinel-6 satellite

An artist's rendering of the Sentinel-6 satellite is shown. The objective of the oint mission between the European Space Agency, NASA, NOAA, CNES and Eumetsat is ocean altimetry measurements and collection of high resolution data of temperature to study temperature changes in the troposphere and stratosphere.

 Contributed rendering by European Space Agency

First half of 2020-- Firefly Alpha with TBA payload

The first flight of Firefly’s small-satellite rocket, Alpha, is scheduled for launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, at a time to be determined later.

September--Delta 4-Heavy NROL-82

A United Launch Alliance Delta 4-Heavy rocket will launch a classified spy satellite cargo for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office, from SLC-6, at a time to be determined later.

November--Falcon 9 Sentinel 6A satellite

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the Sentinel 6A satellite in a joint mission between the European Space Agency, NASA, NOAA, CNES and Eumetsat. Launch from SLC-4E will be at a time to be determined later.

