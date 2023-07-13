Onlookers watch Space Development Agency's Tranche 0 mission launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in April. A second mission is loosely slated for July 30 as part of a goal to construct SDA's "Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture."
Contributed, Senior Airman Rocio Romo and Airman 1st Class Kadielle Shaw, VSFB
A Falcon 9 rocket is seen in midair after launching from Vandenberg Space Force Base into clear skies on April 3.
Three upcoming launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base are reportedly set to go in July and include a deployment of Starlink satellites and two top secret missions commissioned by the U.S. Department of Defense.
A Firefly mission is targeted for Sunday, July 30, according to early reports, and will mark the aerospace company's third overall flight. The most recent was a successful Alpha 2 mission in October 2022 that carried three third-party satellites to low-Earth orbit.
Firefly CEO Bill Weber in a post-launch statement in October 2022 branded the Alpha rocket as a "new orbital launch vehicle available" to commercial and government customers.
Further solidifying its fledgling presence in the market, in March Firefly Aerospace was awarded a $112-million NASA contract to deliver multiple lunar payloads in 2026.
On June 29, the Cedar Park, Texas, agency announced the signing of a launch agreement with Lockheed Martin to support a technology demonstration mission that will launch aboard Firefly’s Alpha vehicle.
This month, the Firefly Alpha — a small satellite launcher — is slated to deploy a payload of military satellites to low-Earth orbit in a $15-million mission described as top secret, according to reports.
A launchtime has not been announced.
A separate mission is scheduled to be conducted on July 30 by SpaceX for the Department of Defense's Space Development Agency arm, which is being reported as a second Tranche 0 Transport Layer flight.
The mission is part of SDA's overall goal to construct the "Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture," a low-Earth orbiting constellation of tactical satellites designed to communicate advanced missile threats, position, navigation and timing data.
The first of such missions was launched in April when 10 military satellites were successfully deployed to low-Earth orbit.
After the upcoming flight, the SpaceX Falcon 9's first stage rocket will attempt to land back at the launch site (Landing Zone 4), resulting in one or more sonic booms upon re-entry into Earth's atmosphere, according to reports.
A time of launch has yet to be announced for this mission.
Ahead of both potential defense missions, SpaceX is targeting Wednesday, July 19, for a Falcon 9 launch from Space Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg to send a batch of Starlink internet satellites to low-Earth orbit.
Satellites to be deployed will join over 3,000 others in the Starlink megaconstellation that provide broadband internet services to more than 1 million customers in approximately 53 countries.
Subsequent dates are set aside for July 20 through July 24 as potential backup windows should alternate times be needed, an official flight report shows.
A specific launchtime has yet to be announced by SpaceX, and is currently being reported with a 7:29 p.m. to 1:43 a.m. launch window.
