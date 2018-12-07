Try 1 month for 99¢
Delta IV-Heavy
A United Launch Alliance Delta IV-Heavy rocket carrying a National Reconnaissance Office payload launches Aug. 28, 2013, from Space Launch Complex-6 at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

 Joe Davila, USAF

Dec. 7-- Delta 4-Heavy carrying NROL-71

A United Launch Alliance Delta 4-Heavy rocket will launch a classified spy satellite cargo for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office. Launch site is SLC-6, at a time to be determined later.

Dec. 30-- Falcon 9 carrying Iridium Next 66-75

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch 10 satellites for the Iridium next mobile communications fleet. Launch site is SLC-4E, at 8:38 a.m.

Feb. 18-- Falcon 9 carrying Radarsat Constellation Mission

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the Radarsat Constellation Mission for the Canadian Space Agency and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency. Launch site is SLC-4E, at a time to be determined later.

