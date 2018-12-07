Dec. 7-- Delta 4-Heavy carrying NROL-71
A United Launch Alliance Delta 4-Heavy rocket will launch a classified spy satellite cargo for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office. Launch site is SLC-6, at a time to be determined later.
Dec. 30-- Falcon 9 carrying Iridium Next 66-75
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch 10 satellites for the Iridium next mobile communications fleet. Launch site is SLC-4E, at 8:38 a.m.
Feb. 18-- Falcon 9 carrying Radarsat Constellation Mission
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the Radarsat Constellation Mission for the Canadian Space Agency and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency. Launch site is SLC-4E, at a time to be determined later.