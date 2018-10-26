November 19-- Falcon 9 carrying Spaceflight SSO-A
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch Spaceflight’s SSO-A rideshare mission. Numerous small payloads will be launched for nearly 50 government and commercial organizations from 16 countries, including the United States, Australia, Finland, Germany, Singapore and Thailand. Launch site is SLC-4E, at a time to be determined later.
Nov. 29-- Delta 4-Heavy carrying NROL-71
A United Launch Alliance Delta 4-Heavy rocket will launch a classified spy satellite cargo for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office. Launch site is SLC-6, at a time to be determined later.
Dec. 30-- Falcon 9 carrying Iridium Next 66-75
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch 10 satellites for the Iridium next mobile communications fleet. Launch site is SLC-4E, at 8:38 a.m.
Feb. 18-- Falcon 9 carrying Radarsat Constellation Mission
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the Radarsat Constellation Mission for the Canadian Space Agency and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency. Launch site is SLC-4E, at a time to be determined later.