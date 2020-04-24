Undergraduate Space Training evolves to tackle space threats

The revised UST NEXT curriculum now focuses on three core objectives: instilling warfighting context and culture, enhancing foundational rigor, and fostering student engagement and ownership. Previously 76 training days each, the enlisted and officer courses have been expanded to 87 and 110 days, respectively.

“The old UST course worked very well in the environment for which it was developed. But the environment has changed,” said Col. Michael C. Todd, Chief of Training Weapons and Tactics Division, U.S. Space Force. “We no longer operate in a benign domain. People recognize the value that our space systems bring to the joint fight, and that includes adversaries also being aware. Our training needed to change to better prepare space warfighters to operate, innovate and dominate in a contested domain.”

“This new UST course is all about warfighting,” continued Todd. “Students are immersed in hands-on scenarios that begin to cultivate the knowledge and skills they need to combat a thinking and determined adversary. Graduates will arrive at their operations units better prepared to master their weapon systems and dive into the fight. This is what we need for today’s contested space environment.”