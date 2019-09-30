{{featured_button_text}}
050919 VAFB Minuteman III test (copy)

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile goes airborne during an operational test May 9 from Vandenberg Air Force Base. A similar test is planned for Wednesday, Oct. 2.

 Contributed by 30th Space Wing

A test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, or ICBM, is scheduled to take place from Vandenberg Air Force Base in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Oct. 2.

The operational test launch is planned for a window between 1:13 and 7:13 a.m. from northern VAFB. The purpose of the test, according to Air Force Global Strike Command, is to “validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system.”

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The Minuteman III missile system is the only ground-based nuclear weapon system utilized by the U.S.

The most recent Minuteman III test launch from VAFB occurred May 9.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0