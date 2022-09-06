An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled for launch between 12:01 and 6:01 a.m. Wednesday from north Vandenberg Space Force Base to demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces.
The operational test launch, which was planned years in advance, provides confidence in the lethality and safety, security and effectiveness of the nation’s nuclear deterrent, according to Global Strike Command.
In accordance with standard procedures, the United States has transmitted a prelaunch notification, pursuant to the Hague Code of Conduct, and notified the Russian government in advance, pursuant to New START treaty obligations, officials said.