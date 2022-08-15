Minuteman III test launch on schedule, mission ready amid pandemic
An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during a developmental test at 12:33 a.m. Feb. 5, 2020, from then-Vandenberg Air Force Base.

 Contributed, Senior Airman Clayton Wear

An operational test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is set for 12:01 to 6:01 a.m. Tuesday from north Vandenberg Space Force Base. 

The test launch was scheduled years in advance, according to Global Strike Command, and is intended to validate U.S. the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system. 

Two separate plans for a test launch from Vandenberg were postponed on March 2 and, more recently, the week of Aug. 4. 

