Unarmed Minuteman III missile fired from Vandenberg AFB in first test launch of 2020

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was fired from Vandenberg Air Force Base early Wednesday morning, marking the first weapons test at the base this year, as well as the first since VAFB became part of the U.S. Space Force.

The missile, which is part of the U.S.’s nuclear weapons system, was launched at 12:33 a.m. from northern VAFB. Air Force Global Strike Command, which conducted the launch, reported that the test was needed to validate the effectiveness of the weapons system’s components. Like other Minuteman III tests, the missile was fired some 4,200 miles away to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

Developmental tests like Wednesday’s use a spare missile from storage to validate flight worthiness of new or replacement components. That differs from test launches that use randomly selected operational missiles.

Modernization programs are essential to sustaining the aging Minuteman III weapon system, Col. Omar Colbert, the 576th Flight Test Squadron commander, said in a statement.

The launch was conducted by airmen from the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana; the 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming; and the 91st Missile Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}