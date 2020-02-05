Unarmed Minuteman III missile fired from Vandenberg AFB in first test launch of 2020

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was fired from Vandenberg Air Force Base early Wednesday morning, marking the first weapons test at the base this year, as well as the first since VAFB became part of the U.S. Space Force.
The missile, which is part of the U.S.’s nuclear weapons system, was launched at 12:33 a.m. from northern VAFB. Air Force Global Strike Command, which conducted the launch, reported that the test was needed to validate the effectiveness of the weapons system’s components. Like other Minuteman III tests, the missile was fired some 4,200 miles away to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.
Developmental tests like Wednesday’s use a spare missile from storage to validate flight worthiness of new or replacement components. That differs from test launches that use randomly selected operational missiles.
Modernization programs are essential to sustaining the aging Minuteman III weapon system, Col. Omar Colbert, the 576th Flight Test Squadron commander, said in a statement.
The launch was conducted by airmen from the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana; the 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming; and the 91st Missile Wing at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota.
The launch was made possible by VAFB’s extensive range support, according to the 30th Space Wing. That support included providing telemetry and radar, command and control, optics and communication.
“We are very proud to have accomplished this operation with our long-standing mission partner, Air Force Global Strike Command,” said Col. Kris Barcomb, the 30th Operations Group commander who was the launch decision authority. “We look forward to building on this launch as we continue to provide robust, safe and reliable capabilities critical to the testing and evaluation of the ICBM program, and many space and range programs to come.”
Col. Anthony Mastalir, 30th Space Wing commander, extended kudos to his airmen for their roles in the test.
“Our airmen remain laser-focused on the flawless execution of our launch and range missions,” Mastalir said. “I am extremely proud of the continued collaboration between the 30th Space Wing and the 576th Flight Test Squadron, culminating in another successful demonstration of our steadfast commitment to mission success.”
The Air Force maintains that test launches are not a reaction to any real-world events. The launch calendars are developed three to five years in advance, and planning for individual launches takes six months to a year, according to the Air Force.
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.