VSFB ICBM Launch 020923.jpg

An Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen team launched an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday at 11:01 p.m. to test the accuracy and lethality of the U.S. nuclear defense system.

 VSFB, Contributed

Thursday's test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg Space Force Base successfully showcased the readiness of the U.S. nuclear force's safe, effective deterrent system, and was not the result of current world events, according to Air Force Global Strike Command.

The routine test launch lifted off from Vandenberg at 11:01 p.m. Thursday, and the ICBM's reentry vehicle traveled approximately 4,200 miles to a test range at Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands, verifying the accuracy and reliability of the ICBM weapon system, Global Strike Command confirmed.

Similar test launches have occurred over 300 times before and are scheduled years in advance, the agency said.

021023 ICBM launch 1

A team of Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a test reentry vehicle at 11:01 p.m. Pacific Time Feb. 9 from Vandenberg Space Force Base. 

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0