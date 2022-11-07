ULA NASA Launch

United Launch Alliance Atlas V 401 rocket on the pad at Space Launch Complex-3 at Vandenberg Space Force Base is set to launch Thursday morning carrying the Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS)-2 civilian polar-orbiting weather satellite for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and NASA's Low-Earth Orbit Flight Test of an Inflatable Decelerator (LOFTID), pending range availability.

 Contributed, ULA

The launch of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 401 rocket from Space Launch Complex-3 at Vandenberg Space Force Base that was delayed on Oct. 29 due to a necessary battery replacement on board the Centaur upper stage of the launch vehicle, is now scheduled for liftoff Thursday, Nov. 10 at 1:25 a.m. pending range availability, ULA launch officials announced.

The Atlas vehicle will carry a civilian polar-orbiting weather satellite, the Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS-2), for NASA and NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration).

The JPSS-2 satellite is destined to join a constellation of satellites that beam back images of the entire globe twice daily that feed forecasting models which offer insight into weather events including rainfall, snow, hurricanes, and environmental hazards such as forest fires and volcanic activity, according to NASA officials.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0