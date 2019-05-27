Maj. Gen. Stephen Whiting, Commander, 14th Air Force (left), Royal Air Force Air Vice-Marshal Ian Duguid, Air Officer Commanding Number 11 Group, Air Command (center), and Chief Master Sgt. John Bentivegna, Command Chief, 14th Air Force (right), pose for a photo during Duguid’s first visit to Vandenberg AFB, May 21. During the visit Whiting and Duguid discussed the important defense relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom; and enhancing combined space capabilities and operations. As the Royal Air Force’s Multi-Domain Operations Group, 11 Group includes the Battlespace Management and Space Force; which encompasses the United Kingdom Space Operations Center and Royal Air Force Fylingdales.
