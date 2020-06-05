U.S. Space Force debuts new recruiting ad entitled ‘Make History’

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARLINGTON, Va. (AFNS) -- The U.S. Space Force is releasing a new recruiting ad May 28 designed to encourage people to join the newly-formed military service while also framing the service’s purpose and mission for the broader public.

The 30 second-ad, dubbed “Make History,” opens with a star-filled evening sky followed quickly by scenes of space-related activities, launches and technology. “I see the future,” the narrator says. “I see exploration and courage. I see myself; the future is where I’ll make history.”

The latest ad follows the first Space Force advertisement released about a month ago titled “Purpose”. That 30-second ad carried similar themes of service to country, technological advances and taking part in shaping the U.S. Space Force and the future.

The newest ad arrives at a time of heightened public interest and attention on space.

NASA is preparing to launch two American astronauts into space this weekend aboard a SpaceX rocket and capsule. The historic launch will mark the first time in nine years American astronauts have been lifted into space from U.S. soil aboard an American produced rocket.