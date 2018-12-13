Try 1 month for 99¢
120718 Delta preparation 02.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

A Delta IV Heavy rocket carrying a secret payload from the National Reconnaissance Office waits inside its protective tower last week at SLC-6 at Vandenberg Air Force Base. The twice-delayed launch is now scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 18.

 Len Wood, Staff

The launch of a Delta IV Heavy rocket that had been postponed twice from Vandenberg Air Force Base last week is now slated for Tuesday, Dec. 18.

The launch is scheduled for a window that will open at 5:57 p.m. from VAFB’s Space Launch Complex-6. The rocket, provided by United Launch Alliance, will carry a secret payload for the National Reconnaissance Office in a mission dubbed NROL-71.

The launch had initially been planned for Dec. 7, but was postponed "due to an issue with a redundant communication link between the control center and the launch site," according to ULA.

It was rescheduled for Dec. 8, but was postponed again that day with just 7 seconds remaining in the pre-launch countdown "due to a problem detected by the Terminal Countdown Sequencer Rack," ULA reported.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

This report was prepared by Willis Jacobson. He can be reached at wjacobson@leecentralcoastnews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags