SpaceX successfully launched 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday evening, marking the seventh such mission from the Central Coast this year.
SpaceX's two-stage Falcon 9 rocket separated two minutes and 46 seconds into launch, with the first vehicle returning to Earth more than eight minutes in and landing on the "Of Course I Still Love You" autonomous droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
The launch and landing for the Falcon 9 first-stage reusable booster represented its eighth overall mission, having previously launched Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, and now six Starlink missions.