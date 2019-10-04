Lompoc Valley
The 2019 Lompoc Chalks Festival will take place October 11 -13 in Old Town Lompoc at the two public parking lots located at Cypress Avenue and I Streets, near “Art Alley”. Chalking, entertainment, food trucks, artisan vendors, hayrides, mural tours, theatre tours, a beer and wine garden, VIP sponsor area, and more to enjoy! There will be small squares for children, $12 includes the box of chalk and space to draw! For more information go to https://lompoctheatre.org/lompoc-chalks-2.
Santa Maria Valley
The 4th annual Santa Maria Beerfest will be held October 5 from 12 – 5 p.m. at the Elks Baseball Field located at 600 S. McClelland in Santa Maria. This year’s event will showcase over 30 breweries and include food trucks, corn hole, beer pong and entertainment!
The Central Coast Air Fest is coming to the Santa Maria Airport located at 3217 Terminal Dr. Saturday, October 12 at 8:00 p.m. - Sunday, October 13 at 4 p.m. See Military Flight Demos, static displays, War Dog aerobatics, top civilian airshow performances and concerts.
San Luis Obispo, Solvang, Buellton and Beyond
The San Luis Obispo Rail Road Museum located at 1940 Santa Barbara Ave in San Luis Obispo will host the Central Coast Railroad Festival Saturday, October 5th to celebrate the rich history of trains and tracks on the Central Coast. For more information go to https://slorrm.com/.
The 73rd annual Pismo Beach Clam Festival is set for Friday, October 18 at 5 p.m. – Sunday, October 20 at 4 p.m. at the Pismo Beach Pier Parking Lot, 100 Pomeroy Avenue in Pismo Beach. Join in this City Celebration with Live Music, an expanded Family-Fun Kid Zone, Commercial and Food Vendors, Beer & Wine Garden, Best Local Clam Chowder Contest, Clam Dig, Food Trucks, Vendors and more!
Have a great adventure on the Central Coast!