Lompoc Valley
The Vandenberg Village library located at 3755 Constellation Road hosts a story time Wednesdays at 11 a.m. Volunteer storytellers will read books and sing songs with your little ones. For more information contact the Vandenberg Village library at 805-733-3323.
American Veterans United Inc. is hosting a family BBQ from noon – 3 p.m. Saturday, August 24 at Ryon Park located at 800 W. Ocean Ave in Lompoc. The cost is $10 per person for a tri tip lunch and enjoy a raffle and entertainment. World War II and Korean War veterans and their spouses eat free! Hot Dogs are free for children.
Join Buckskin clad members of the American Mountain Men Friday, August 23 through Saturday, August 24 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the La Purisima Mission State Historic Park located at 2295 La Purisima Rd. in Lompoc. The Mountain Men will share their history and skills. Cooking, hide preparation and tanning, leather working, rope making, and blacksmithing are among the skills that visitors may experience. Equipment will be on display and tall tales will surround the campfire. The cost is $6 to attend this event.
La Purismia Mission State Historic Park located at 2295 La Purisima Rd. in Lompoc continues the family fun with Village Days Saturday, August 24 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The event allows you to experience a Tule Village, which gives visitors a blend of traditional Chumash and Colonial Spanish ways of life. Demonstrators help visitors learn a variety of skills such as grinding acorns, basket weaving, building a tule house, making soapstone beads or tule dolls, and playing Chumash games. The cost is $6 to attend this event.
Dare 2 Dream Farms located at 890 La Salle Canyon Rd. in Lompoc is offering fresh cheese making for beginners Saturday, August 24 from 1 – 5 p.m. The cost for this event is $44.95 per person. The four-hour class will cover the basics of acid-based cheeses: ricotta, paneer, mozzarella and burrata. Students will learn a step-by-step process of cheese making and receive four cheese recipes, tools and ingredients, along with a sample of the Farm’s soft cheese. For more information call the farm at (805) 735-3233.
Care to improve your public speaking skills? The Lompoc Valley of Flowers Toastmasters club meets on Thursday, August 22 at 5:30 pm. at Bethany Lutheran Church located at 135 S E St. in Lompoc. The group aims to provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth. The group meets each Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Contact Mike Vaswani at (818) 294-3952.
Santa Maria Valley
Have some family-friendly fun at Santa Maria Downtown Fridays! The event occurs each Friday until September 27 from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. at the Town Center West parking lot near Broadway (Highway 135) and Cook Street. Admission and parking are free. There will be live music from local bands, rows of food vendors, local beer tastings, and a kids zone!
Go star gazing in Los Flores Ranch Park located at 6245 Dominion Rd in Santa Maria, Friday, August 30 from 8-10 p.m. The gate will be open for parking at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy amazing views of star clusters, planets and more through telescopes, which will be provided. Feel free to bring your own telescope and a chair. Be sure to bring a jacket and good walking shoes!
San Luis Obispo, Solvang, Buellton and Beyond
The SLO Famers’ Market provides a good combination of vendors, food and fun! Each Thursday the city of San Luis Obispo closes down Higuera st. from 6 – 9 p.m. The market includes food, music and enough people watching to make the drive worth your while. Go to https://downtownslo.com/farmers-market/ browse vendors and the entertainment line-up.
The Stone Soup Music Festival Food and Street Fair will be held Sunday, August 25 at Ramona Garden Park at N. 10th St. in Grover beach. Hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The annual street fair celebrates diversity through music, food, arts and crafts. World-class musicians from throughout California are scheduled to perform. There are activities for all ages, plus an expanded kid zone! For more information go tohttps://www.southcountychambers.com/stone-soup.
The Monterey County Fair runs from August 29 – September 2 at the Monterey Fairgrounds at 2004 Fairground Rd in Monterey. Enjoy a carnival, music and entertainment and competitive exhibits! Tickets bought in advance are $8 for adults and $4 for children under 12 years old. Tickets may be bought online athttps://montereycountyfair.com/ or in-person at the Monterey County Fair main office.
Have a great adventure on the Central Coast!