The holiday season is fast upon us and our local community has no lack of the season’s spirit. If you are looking for some free or low-cost events in the local area, look no further; we’ve got you covered!
Lompoc Valley
Join Santa for breakfast Sunday, Dec. 22 from 8 – 10 a.m. at the Lompoc Hilton Garden Inn located at 1201 N. H Street in Lompoc. The cost is $10 per child, which includes tax & gratuity, $15 per adult, which includes tax & gratuity, and kids 3 & under eat free with minimum one paid adult. For more information and to reserve a spot call (805) 735-1880.
The 4th Annual Lompoc Community Snow Day event is scheduled Friday, Dec. 20 from 3 – 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m, and Sunday, Dec. 22 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The event is located at 2 River Park Rd. in Lompoc. This free event will include snow sledding, snow-filled play areas, Santa sightings, popcorn, snow cones, coffee, hot cocoa and more!
Santa Maria Valley
The Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14 from 12 – 2 p.m. The parade includes kids, dogs, floats, animals, cars, bands and a special guest, Santa. The Parade starts promptly at Noon and is a Rain or Shine event.
Solvang
Solvang is on the top things to do in one of the top 10 most "Christmassy" towns in America, and we are lucky enough to have it in our local area! Enjoy a variety of delightful lights and spirited events during the holiday season. From now until Jan. 3 head to the Solvang Visitor Center at 1639 Copenhagen Dr. to get a map that includes clues to find festive gnomes hidden at different locations around Solvang. If you find them all, return the map to the Solvang Visitor Center and win a prize.
Get in the holiday spirit with the help of the Santa Ynez Valley Chorale holiday concert Saturday, Dec. 14 from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. at the Solvang Veterans memorial Hall located at 1745 Mission Dr. in Solvang. The choir will sing Christmas carols both traditional and new, all meant to warm your heart.
Southern California’s first ever Christmas Drone Show takes to the sky Saturday, Dec. 21 from 6:30 – 7 p.m. at 100 Alisal Mesa Rd. in Solvang as part of Solvang’s annual Julefest celebration. Hundreds of autonomous drones will move in a choreographed show highlighting some of your favorite holiday imagery. Visible from five miles in every direction, the show will last for nearly 15 minutes. For an extra special treat, limited Grandstand seating is available for an up close encounter and a fully immersive experience including a custom soundtrack, concessions, holiday vendors and more. General admission is $15 and up. Tickets must be purchased before the event. Click here to buy tickets.
Countdown to the Danish New Year Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Solvang Park located at Mission Dr. and First St. in Solvang. This is a family-friendly daytime New Year’s Eve celebration. Join the party as the crowds count down to the Danish New Year while enjoying a simulcast of the New Year’s Eve events taking place in Copenhagen’s Tivoli Gardens.
Attend the Free annual Solvang Christmas Tree Burn in the fields at Old Mission Santa Ines, 1760 Mission Drive in downtown Solvang Friday, Jan. 3 from 5 – 7 p.m. The event is supervised by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department as one of the largest fire safety demonstrations and community gatherings on California's Central Coast; and coordinated by the Solvang Parks & Recreation Department. There will be free, live entertainment as well as refreshments for purchase. Join together to see this powerful safety demonstration and herald the end of Solvang's annual Julefest Celebration.
Santa Barbara and Beyond
The City of Buena Park is honoring the men and women of the United States Military during Military Appreciation Months in November and December. Offers end Tuesday, Dec. 31. Enjoy exclusive deals on the area's top attractions, restaurants and hotels. Save with complimentary upgrades, free admission to Knott's Berry Farm and discounted rates on Buena Park Hotels. For a detailed list of deals