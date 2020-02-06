The fabrication of space training

This combination of capability and versatility helped the TDDEC technicians win a cost comparison against open market contractors, resulting in the shop being designated as an A-76 Most Efficient Organization.

A quick look through the shop provides a seamless example of their continued legacy of building training tools - a large group of globes with revolving rings known as orbital mechanics trainers. These hands-on visuals aids are designed to help teach space officers the fundamentals of orbital mechanics, as space becomes more integrated into modern military education.

“It’s great to see these aids being made so well by our TDDEC shop,” explained 1st Lt. Abby Bierschbach, 30th Operations Support Squadron chief of instructor training. “When I was in class at the U.S. Air Force Academy, we made orbital trainers out of paper. It’s difficult to visualize astronautical concepts, especially when you take a test, so these will greatly help students and space officers with orbital equations.”

These training aids will help educate future generations of airmen, which is why TDDEC continues to improve their design with each new order, using more advanced engineering software and machine tool technology to make the best possible product.

“The TDDEC team puts great pride into every item we build. Our legacy has paralleled Vandenberg’s space history, and each member of our team is a continuation of a long line of highly trained technicians and professional fabricators,” said Barritt. “We understand that our devices are used globally to provide high quality training to our space and missile professionals, and it is with great pride that we continue our contribution with the U.S. Air Force.”

