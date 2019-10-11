Whether a member is new to the base, new to the Air Force or has been in the military for 20 years, it is always helpful to learn or be reminded of useful information about the base or special programs that are offered there. Here at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., there are some golden tips and tricks that can benefit members across the installation.
Travel
Travel can be many different things, such as a way to visit family or taking a luxury vacation. Some useful tips that can help when traveling are:
Active duty U.S. military personnel traveling on official business receive waived service charges for up to five checked bags at 100 pounds each on almost any airline. Dependents are also exempt as long as they are traveling on the same airline reservation.
Also, active duty, guard and reserve military members can pre-board commercial flights, for most airlines, with a valid form of military identification.
Even if a military member is not a member of an airline club, the member can show the host of an airline lounge their military identification, allowing the member to use amenities as if they were a regular club member.
The nearest airports to Vandenberg AFB include: San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport, Santa Barbara Airport, and with a longer drive, Los Angeles International Airport can take service members anywhere they are trying to go. If the military member would prefer not to brave the 160 mile drive, the Central Coast Shuttle operates a bus from LAX to Vandenberg every four hours with reasonably priced tickets. Alternatively, Amtrak operates a train from LAX to Vandenberg AFB, which is also a resource for service members who are beginning their travel.
Leisure
While the primary duty of an Airman is to contribute to the mission through their designated job, mental and spiritual resiliency is key. What Airmen choose to do during their time for leisure can help boost morale and overall performance.
The 30th Force Support Squadron, Outdoor Recreation office offers numerous leisure activities and chances for service members and their families to get involved with annual and seasonal opportunities. Each season, the Outdoor Recreation office offers different activities, such as summer surfing lessons, bike riding and hiking groups in the fall, snowboarding discounts in the winter and cruises in the spring. Members can also purchase discounted tickets to various places such as amusement parks, aquariums and museums year round. There are also lists of other opportunities in the surrounding area that is fitted for any style or family.
Education
Airmen who are interested in pursuing further education or progressing their career have many classes accessible to them at the 30th Space Wing Education Center, such as Accessing Higher Education, Tuition Assistance and an Officer commissioning brief.
“We offer a variety of classes at the Education Center in an effort to assist service members with the multitude of opportunities that they have,” said Guadalupe Story, 30th FSS education services specialist. “The Accessing Higher Education class is where I get to support Airmen during their process of going back to school. During this class, I guide attendees with their desired career path and we discuss what type of school would be a good match as well as what type of financial assistance that is available for them.”
Members can visit the Vandenberg Education Center website for class dates or contact the Education Center with any questions or concerns.
Finances
The Airmen and Family Readiness Center has many resources accessible to service members and family members that can help set them up for financial success.
At the A&FRC, members and their families can sit down with a financial specialists who will help them create a budget tailored to their income and expenses. Upon arrival, ask to speak with a Financial Advisor with a copy of their Leave and Earning Statement in hand.
Additionally, the A&FRC has experts willing to speak with members who are interested in investing towards long-term financial attainment. Airmen can call and set up an appointment with the investment advisor to learn how to increase their financial forthcoming at 805-450-9675.
These are just some of the many benefits that service members receive and can utilize, all of which are a way to give back to the men and women who serve and fight for the freedom of the U.S.
For more insight on leisure, educational or financial opportunities available to service members, visit the website for each establishment or call a contact number listed below.
Outdoor Recreation - https://www.vandenbergfss.com/odr/ or call 805-606-5908
A&FRC – https://www.vandenbergfss.com/afrc/ or call 805-606-0039
Education - https://www.vandenbergfss.com/edcenter/ or call 805-605-5904