Forty live Christmas trees were given to Global Hearts & EFMP families, on Dec. 11 at the Lompoc Chamber of Commerce.
Union Bank, Rotary Club, Home Depot and Explore Lompoc teamed up to provide the trees for Team Vandenberg.
This annual community event included picture opportunities, caroling, hot chocolate and coffee, and events leading up to the trees.
Global Hearts is a support program for family members of VAFB deployed, remote, or TDY personnel in excess of 30 days who are separated due to military obligations-- deployment, remote tour, mobilization, or training.
The Exceptional Family Member Program from the U.S. Department of Defense works with other military and civilian agencies to provide comprehensive and coordinated community support, housing, educational, medical, and personnel services worldwide to U.S. military families with special needs.