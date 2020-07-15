Team V members burn race pain messages at Vandenberg Unity Service

Vandenberg Air Force Base and the 30th Space Wing Chapel hosted a Vandenberg Unity Service at the parade grounds on July 2.
This service was an effort to follow up the recent “Tough Discussions” about race with a spiritual message of unity and healing.
As part of the Unity Service, Team V members were asked to write down the race-related pain they’ve experienced or witnessed in their past, and then write about the changes they hoped to see for the future.
These writings were then placed in a burn pit as an act of faith and prayer.
