Team V members burn race pain messages at Vandenberg Unity Service

Team V members burn race pain messages at Vandenberg Unity Service

  • Updated
Race-pain messages

Participants in a Vandenberg Unity Service place messages about race-related pain they’ve experienced or witnessed in their past, into a burn pit on July 2 at the base parade grounds.

 Contributed photo by 30th Space Wing

Vandenberg Air Force Base and the 30th Space Wing Chapel hosted a Vandenberg Unity Service at the parade grounds on July 2.

This service was an effort to follow up the recent “Tough Discussions” about race with a spiritual message of unity and healing.

As part of the Unity Service, Team V members were asked to write down the race-related pain they’ve experienced or witnessed in their past, and then write about the changes they hoped to see for the future.

These writings were then placed in a burn pit as an act of faith and prayer.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

An Air Force education in human relations
Vandenberg Air Force Base

An Air Force education in human relations

When I enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1973, I had the standard prejudices common to the rural, southern Indiana small town in which I was raised. I was racist, homophobic, misogynistic, and white privileged without any conscious thought of the basis for these beliefs.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News