Since its founding in 1948, the Lompoc Concert Association has brought acclaimed performers and great musical variety to the Lompoc Valley. The 2019-20 season opens September 14th with genre-bending trio, Take 3, in concert.
Take 3 is comprised of violinist Lindsay Deutsch, cellist Lila Yang, and pianist Irene Kim. The group’s rigorous classical training at the world’s top conservatories has ignited their passion for musical exploration, and they mix it with rock star charisma in adrenaline-charged renditions of classical, movie, tango, pop, and oldies hits. Think Game of Thrones and Despacito.
Take 3 fervently seeks new ways to heighten their audiences’ concert experience by using technology, multimedia, and collaborations. Their mission is to connect with fans around the world and impart their love of music to concert goers of all ages and musical preferences. The trio comes to Lompoc after appearing at Festival Mozaic in San Luis Obispo in August.
Doors open at 6:45pm and the performance starts at 7:30pm on Saturday, September 14 at the First United Methodist Church, 925 North F St. in Lompoc. Tickets are available at the door: adults - $25; active military - $15; students - $5. Season tickets are also available for five concerts - $70; active military - $60 per adult or $125 per family.
For more information about the full LCA season, call 805-588-5971 or visit www.LompocConcert.org.