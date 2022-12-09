The SUV-size SWOT satellite will help researchers understand how much water flows into and out of Earth’s freshwater bodies and will provide insight into the ocean’s role in how climate change unfolds.
The Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) spacecraft is moved into a transport container inside the Astrotech facility at Vandenberg Space Force Base on Nov. 18. The satellite is scheduled to launch via a Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday, Dec. 15 from Space Launch Complex 4-East.
Scientists around the world soon will have access to high-definition views of most of Earth's surface water, finer details of its topography, and data that show how inland waters and oceans change over time.
The long-awaited launch of NASA's Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite from Vandenberg Space Force Base is scheduled for liftoff at 3:46 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, from Space Launch Complex 4-East, the space agency reported Wednesday.
The SUV-sized instrument will be carried into orbit via a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, a two-stage vehicle whose reusable booster is designed to return back to Earth's atmosphere for reuse in future missions.
Once in orbit, the state-of-the-art satellite instrument is expected to deliver 10 times the resolution of current technologies and help scientists to keep a global inventory of Earth's water resources — where the water is, where it’s coming from, and where it’s going, according to agency reports.
Data collected via never-before-seen views, officials say, will over time benefit people on Earth by offering more accurate flood forecasts and models used to monitor droughts and improve predictions for sea level rise. The data will also benefit industries such as the agricultural sector, biodiversity and health — preventing the propagation of water-borne diseases — and shipping, by providing measurements of water levels along rivers traveled.
Data beamed back will further provide insight into tides, currents, and storm surges in the ocean, help mange water-sharing issues between neighboring states around the globe, as well as offer information about major reservoirs, rivers and catchment areas to organizations involved in the distribution of freshwater for agricultural, urban and industrial use.
The mission, which will be managed by NASA's Launch Services Program at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, is a collaborative effort by NASA and the French space agency Centre National d’Études Spatiales (CNES), with contributions from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and the UK Space Agency.
Vandenberg Space Force Base made history Saturday with the final United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket launch from the West Coast, that prompted thousands of spectators in nearby Lompoc and across the Central Coast to look to the sky.
SpaceX has called off its Falcon 9 mission scheduled for liftoff from Vandenberg Space Force Base Friday evening in order to further review data collected from a static fire test conducted Thursday morning, the aerospace company announced.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.