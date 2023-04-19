041923 ICBM test launch 1.jpg

An operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was conducted Wednesday at 5:11 a.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

A routine test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was conducted Wednesday at 5:11 a.m. from north Vandenberg Space Force Base, sending a payload reentry vehicle aboard the Airborne Launch Control System traveling roughly 4,200 miles to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

The test launch, according to Global Strike Command, successfully demonstrates the effectiveness and accuracy of the U.S. nuclear force weapon system and also provides confidence in its lethality and effectiveness.

"This test launch reinforces what our allies and partners already know —  we're always ready to defend the United States with combat-ready nuclear forces anytime, anywhere, on order, to conduct global strike," said Gen. Thomas A. Bussiere, commander, Air Force Global Strike Command, in a post-launch statement.

041923 ICBM test launch 2.jpg

This operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is part of routine and periodic activities intended to demonstrate that the United States’ nuclear deterrent is safe, secure, reliable and effective to deter twenty-first century threats and reassure its allies.

