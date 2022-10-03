Starlink launch 2020

SpaceX's Falcon 9 is scheduled to launch 53 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base. 

 Contributed, Starlink Mission

SpaceX is targeting today at 4:56 p.m. for a Falcon 9 launch of 52 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

An instantaneous backup opportunity also is available on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 4:35 p.m. 

The two-stage reusable rocket will carry a batch of Starlink satellites into orbit to join up with a growing constellation of space-based broadband internet satellites that provide service to more than 400,000 customers in almost 40 countries.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

