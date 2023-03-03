SpaceX's Starlink mission successfully blasted off Friday morning at 10:38 a.m. into clear, sunny skies from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base after four days of delay due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Much of the state, including the Central Coast, was doused by rain, wind and hail over the past week, forcing SpaceX to reset the mission multiple times since Monday.

One minute into liftoff, SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket went "supersonic," traveling faster than the speed of sound, according to Mission Control, and on a mission to carry 51 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

