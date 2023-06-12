Locals may hear a series of sonic booms this afternoon that vary in volume depending on weather and other variables as a result of a Falcon 9 rocket booster making a return landing at Landing Zone (LZ)-4 at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The landing zone is located near its SLC-4E launch pad and the booster is set to return approximately eight minutes after liftoff.

The 57-minute launch window for the SpaceX Transporter-8 mission opens at 2:19 p.m., with a backup opportunity set aside for Tuesday, June 13 with the same window, according to SpaceX.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

