UPDATE: An initial launch attempt of the Transporter-7 mission by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base was scrubbed Thursday night "due to unfavorable weather conditions," and reset for tonight at 11:47 p.m., the agency reported.
This launch report is current as of 11:20 a.m. Friday. Mission updates are available at spacex.com.
SpaceX is now targeting Friday, April 14 at 11:47 p.m. for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base to carry several payloads to low-Earth orbit.
Originally scheduled for Tuesday, the agency reported that the additional time allows teams to complete pre-launch checkouts and for weather conditions to improve.
The Transporter-7 mission is SpaceX’s seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission that includes dozens of small microsatellites and nanosatellites for commercial and government customers, according to reports.
SpaceX reported there will be 50 payloads on the flight, including CubeSats, MicroSats, hosted payloads, and orbital transfer vehicles carrying spacecraft to be deployed at a later time.
Included in the mission are three satellites owned by Spire Global, Inc., one of which is purposed to enhance Spire’s weather data solutions, according to a Spire spokesman. The other two are to benefit Spire customers who utilize Spire's space services.
The spokesman said the agency's own satellite will be equipped with Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) sensors to collect radio occultation (RO) and polarimetric radio occultation (PRO) data. GNSS sensors are designed to collect precise data about the Earth's atmosphere, including measurements on temperature, humidity and precipitation, as well as ionospheric electron density.
The Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART and seven Starlink missions.
Following stage separation, the booster will land at Landing Zone 4 (LZ-4) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, resulting in one or more sonic booms, with volume dependent on weather and other factors.
A live webcast of the mission will begin about 10 minutes prior to liftoff at www.spacex.com/launches/mission/?missionId=transporter-7