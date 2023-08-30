030323 SpaceX launch 3.png

SpaceX launches a Falcon 9 rockets from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base to carry Space Development Agency's Tranche 0 mission to low-Earth orbit as part of the Department of Defense's Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture program. A second of such missions is scheduled for launch Thursday, Aug. 31 from Vandenberg.

 Contributed, SpaceX

One or more sonic booms audible to local residents in Santa Barbara County could result following a scheduled SpaceX Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday morning at 7:26 a.m.

While a sonic boom advisory has not been issued by officials ahead of the scheduled launch, an advisory is consistent with previous launches when vehicle boosters touch down at Landing Zone 4 on base.

SpaceX is set to launch a second Space Development Agency Tranche 0 mission to low-Earth orbit on Aug. 31, with an available backup opportunity open on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7:26 a.m., if necessary.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

