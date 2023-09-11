SpaceX is targeting 11:57 p.m. tonight for a Falcon 9 launch of 21 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base.
If needed, four backup opportunities are available Tuesday, Sept. 12, between 12:48 a.m. until 3:20 a.m. An additional five backup opportunities are also open Wednesday, Sept. 13 starting at 12:26 a.m. until 3:49 a.m., according to SpaceX.
This is the 15th flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission, which previously launched Crew-1, Crew-2, SXM-8, CRS-23, IXPE, Transporter-4, Transporter-5, Globalstar FM15, ISI EROS C-3, and five Starlink missions.